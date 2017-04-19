NC police chief resigns nearly a year after being charged with DWI in Knightdale

John Arthur Ennis of Knightdale is the police chief in Bailey in Nash County.

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — The police chief of a small Nash County town resigned Tuesday, months after being charged with driving while intoxicated in Knightdale.

John Arthur Ennis, police chief for the Town of Bailey Police Department, sent in a letter of resignation on April 14. The letter was sent to CBS North Carolina Wednesday morning from a Bailey official.

Ennis cited “personal reasons” for his resignation.

Ennis’ full letter said:

It has come with a heavy heart and personal reasons that I am resigning my position with the Town of Bailey as Police Chief. I thank you all for the opportunity that you have given me. I wish all of you the best in the future to come.”

The police chief was arrested in Knightdale on Monday, May 16, 2016 and charged with DWI. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that around 7:20 p.m. on that Monday, they found Ennis at a car that had overturned on Robertson Road. Troopers said the car ran off the right side of the road and the driver overcorrected. The car flipped over and then came to rest upright.

Ennis maintained his innocence after the crash.

“He adamantly denies that he was drinking and driving…he was sick for a week and taking a a lot of cold medications and he believes that caused him to have a negative breathalyzer test,” said Elizabeth Fairman, Bailey’s town attorney said following the charges.

Ennis was suspended with pay pending the outcome of his DWI charge on May 18, 2016.

Town of Bailey officials said that an emergency meeting was held following Ennis’ resignation and that Lt. Corey Bullock was appointed interim police chief effective immediately.

Officials said they were not aware of any complaints or investigations regarding former Chief Ennis.

