Parent threatens ‘war’ against NC elementary school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating threats made against a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS).

Sources say a former Reedy Creek Elementary School parent made comments stating there will be a war against the school. Adding, “there will be blood in the streets.”

The parent alleges his son was sexually abused at Reedy Creek Elementary School and nothing was done about it. He says that is the reason for his violent words.

The parent even shared names of people he claims abused his son.

CMS sent this statement when asked about the former parent’s allegations:

“The district has no information on record of any of the allegations made. However, it is a standard practice that anytime an allegation is made, the district checks into it.”

The threats were brought to the attention of police Monday after staff found the threats on several social media accounts.

Sources say the former parent hadn’t been associated with the school in about two years. Sources say the person who made the threat now lives in Georgia.

Wednesday CMS sent this message to parents alerting them to the threat.

Good afternoon Reedy Creek families, This is assistant principal Robin Lyles. Keeping you aware of incidents which affect the school is important to me. You may see news stories about a social media threat to the school. The adults making the threats are not associated with Reedy Creek. Students and staff have been safe and instruction has been continuing as normal. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating these threats. Safety and security of the school is important. For that reason, we have extra security patrolling the school. Thank you for your continued support of our school! Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at 980-343-6480.

Police say the threat was not made to a specific person and doesn’t reach the level of making an arrest.

Police are telling the staff at Reedy Creek to keep the doors locked and be careful who they let into the school. While police in Georgia will be keeping an eye of the former parent to make sure he does no harm.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.