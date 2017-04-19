Police intercept shipment of elephant tranquilizer tied to overdose deaths

(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville police worked with U.S. Postal Service inspectors to intercept a packet of carfentanil, legally used as a tranquilizer for elephants.

The packet was reportedly mailed to the Nashville area and caught after authorities received a tip the drug was concealed in a “seemingly legitimate parcel.”

Drug detectives and agents took the parcel out of circulation and executed a search warrant.

According to a press release, Metro police found a packet with 140 milligrams of carfentanil, which is enough for thousands of lethal human doses.

Police say carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and is commonly illegally used as a cutting agent in heroin. The substance is responsible for numerous overdose deaths throughout the United States.

Authorities noted fake information on the sender and recipient areas of the package has made it difficult to find the people involved, but it did originate in Florida.

This is the first carfentanil seized by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

