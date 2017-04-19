Supporters of NC classroom size bill to hold rally in Raleigh today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been a big story in our state for months – school systems trying to figure out how to deal with potential job cuts caused by caps on classroom size.

A large group will gather at the General Assembly today to let lawmakers know where they stand on the issue.

At least 100 people have committed to coming to a rally outside the legislature this afternoon in favor of House Bill 13.

The bill has already passed unanimously in the House, but the Senate has yet to act on it. The bill would allow schools flexibility in class sizes, which some believe fixes the state’s current law.

Thousands of parents, students and teachers passionate about HB13 started a Facebook group called “Save Our Schools.”

CBS North Carolina spoke to the organizer, who said today they’ll rally in hopes of getting the attention of lawmakers before 5,500 teaching jobs and some school programs such as art and physical education, get cut.

“Number one, I think arts in schools is incredibly important. They teach valuable life skills,” said Wake County parent Renee Sekel. “Number two, as a person, it hurts my heart to know that 5,500 teachers around this state could lose their jobs – not just specialists. It’s [teacher’s assistants] and regular teachers, as well.”

Sekel said the group wasn’t planning to have to rally at the legislature, but they haven’t received any feedback through traditional methods such as emails and phone calls.

“I didn’t know we would have to do this. I thought we would tell the senators what we thought in emails and phone calls and they would just do what we needed them to do, but they’re not,” she said. “So we have to get as many people as we can telling them this is the right thing, this is what their constituents want.”

The HB13 rally will be held at the Halifax Mall at 4 p.m.

Speakers will include teachers and students and they’re hoping to send a message to the Senate.