Teen accused of killing man in Johnston County road rage incident



KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County teen is accused of intentionally running over and killing a man on a bicycle.

Kenly Police said Jamica Williams died Friday from injuries suffered in the collision. Investigators charged Genaro Muniz-Padilla with second-degree murder.

Terry Williams, Jamica Williams’ uncle, returned Wednesday morning to the scene of the crash.

“This is one of the biggest things that happened in Kenly in a long time,” he said. “There’s still a lot of questions that need to be answered, you know? I mean, we just stuck in a rut trying to figure it out.”

He searched for witnesses who might have seen the crash or the events leading up to it. A man at a house near the crash site said he gave Jamica Williams a cigarette around 9 p.m., and heard some shouting a few hours later. Soon after that, he saw flashing lights outside.

Investigators said Jamica Williams and Muniz-Padilla had an argument. Jamica Williams began to head toward his home, but Padilla got in a car and drove right at him.

“Fight. Push each other. But just to get ran over? Defenseless? That’s unnecessary,” Terry Williams said. “I have never seen anything that made me mad enough just to plow somebody over like that.”

He said it is unjustifiable, but added that sometimes people act or react without thinking. He believes that’s what happened with Padilla.

Terry Williams said Padilla made a bad choice, and one that could take away not just his nephew’s life, but Padilla’s own.

“He’s just a kid. You don’t really know what’s going through his mind at the time. Right now I know he’s not happy with the situation. He can’t be. It traumatized our family, but he’s got a family too,” Terry Williams said. “You’ve got to forgive and forget. But forgiveness comes; forgetness don’t.”

Williams’s family had a private visitation and wake Thursday afternoon. A funeral procession from relatives’ homes in Kenly to a cemetery in Selma will happen Thursday afternoon, and Williams’s younger brother said family members will meet Friday with police to discuss the case.