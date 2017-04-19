Wife injured, husband dies after Zebulon crash, man charged

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Smithfield man has been charged in a deadly crash that involved a husband and wife in another vehicle earlier this month, Zebulon police say.

The wreck happened on April 3 at North Arendell Avenue (Hwy 96) at the Hwy 64 exit ramp, according to police.

The suspect in the crash, Ramiro Ramirez, ran a red light and his van and hit another car, police said.

Lorine Jones, who was driving the other car, and her husband, George Milton Jones, of Bunn, were both injured in the crash.

George Jones, 88, died from injuries from the crash on Monday. Lorine Jones is still recovering from her injuries, police said.

Ramirez, 44, is now charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle in addition to earlier charges of a red light violation and no operator’s license, according to police.

Ramirez surrendered to authorities at the Zebulon Police Department at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

He was taken to the Wake County Jail.