RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A YMCA bus and a car collided in southwest Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. on Lineberry Drive at Mountain Mist Court, in a neighborhood off Lake Wheeler Road.

There is no word on injuries.

The children from the YMCA bus were transferred to another bus. One lane of Lineberry Drive is closed.