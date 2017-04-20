3 wanted in Chapel Hill armed home invasion, assault

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County deputies are looking for three suspects wanted in a home invasion and assault that occurred Wednesday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a home on Lady Di Drive off of Sesame Road in Chapel Hill on Wednesday in reference to a reported home invasion, authorities said.

Three suspects are said to have entered the home armed with handguns and then assaulted two victims inside before they fled through the woods.

The sheriff’s office could only provide descriptions of two of the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a male who is approximately 6 foot 1, 220 pounds, with an average build. He was wearing a gray hoodie and had no facial hair.

The second suspect is described as a male, also 6 foot 1, with a stocky build, wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Anyone with any additional information on this crime is asked to contact Investigator J. Nazworth of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 245-2925.