Car vending machine appears to be coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Vending machines give you all sorts of options these days, and now one of those options could be a car.

Raleigh is one of the latest cities that appear to be getting a car vending machine from the company “Carvana.”

The company will not confirm they’re coming to an area, but a skeleton which appears to be a car vending machine is being built on Navaho Drive.

Development permits indicate the company is building there and Carvana signs have been posted around the construction site. A billboard has also been up for several weeks on I-440 saying a car vending machine is coming.

“I think it’s pretty futuristic; it seems like a pretty cool idea,” said Brianna DeChant, of Raleigh. “I think Raleigh is trying its best to be a more innovative city, so this goes along with that theme.”

Carvana is a used car online retailer. Customers go to their website and pick out a car, then the car is retrieved from the vending machine down to one of the delivery bays for you to pick up in just several days.

“When I first thought about it, I think about the idea of taking a Coca-Cola out of a vending machine. I didn’t think that could actually happen with a car,” said Andrew Turkington, of Raleigh. “Apparently somebody has thought about the idea from Redbox and movies now to auto vehicles, so we’ll see what comes next.”

While most say the car vending machine is a cool and innovative idea, there are mixed opinions on whether or not car-buyers will actually use it.

“I would prefer to stay to the true way of a salesperson selling a car to a family or one person,” said Christopher Straw, of Raleigh.

“You have to factor in the price and convenience but at the end of the day I think it would be pretty cool to say you got a car out of a vending machine,” said Kellan Werness, of Raleigh.

Carvana vending machines are in about a dozen other cities around the country. Raleigh and Charlotte would be among the first sites in North Carolina for the car vending machine.