Cooper visits Wayne County to discuss Matthew recovery

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (Photo from the governor's press office)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper visited the Wayne County Emergency Operations Center on Thursday along with local leaders to discuss efforts to help families and communities recover from Hurricane Matthew.

Cooper is calling on state and federal lawmakers to recognized the urgent need for additional resources in communities that were affected by the storm.

Earlier this month, he asked for nearly $1 billion in additional funding.

“We want to encourage smart recovery,” he said. “And to make sure that we learn from what happened. I believe that’s what we can do and what we have to do.”

