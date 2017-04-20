Data breach affects some North Carolina hotels

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) – A data breach at the Intercontinental Hotel Group is bigger than first reported and includes several hotels in North Carolina.

The chain now says hackers broke into the computer system and stole some guests information, which includes credit card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes.

The breach happened between September 29 and December 29 at more than 1,200 locations.

The group owns several brands including Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites.

IHG says some hotels in Fayetteville, Chapel Hill, Wilson, and Wake Forest were among those affected.

The list can be accessed here and includes the following hotels:

Chapel Hill Holiday Inn

Fayetteville Holiday Inn (I-95 south)

Fayetteville Candlewood Suites

Garner – Holiday Inn Express

Hillsborough – Holiday Inn Express

Hope Mills – Holiday Inn Express

Mebane – Holiday Inn Express

Raleigh – Holiday Inn Express (New Bern Ave)

Roanoake Rapids – Holiday Inn Express

Wake Forest – Candlewood Suites

Wilson – Holiday Inn Express (i-95)

Wilson – Holiday Inn Express – (downtown)

Wilson – Candlewood Suites