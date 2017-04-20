Former NC officer who went missing found dead

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who recently went missing in Mooresville was found dead on a golf course Thursday, Mooresville police say.

Michael Scott Bell, 40, last talked with family around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police asked for the public’s help in finding Bell Thursday, who was believed to be at risk due to recent health issues.

On Thursday morning and in the early afternoon, dozens of officers with multiple agencies searched an area near a Mooresville golf course where Bell was reportedly last seen. He was found dead a short time later.

Police say officers are continuing to investigate but they don’t believe Bell’s death is suspicious.

The Mooresville Police Department issued a statement about Bell.

“Personnel from Mooresville Police, Mooresville Fire-Rescue, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and other area public safety agencies have concluded the search for the missing Mooresville resident, Michael Scott Bell,” the statement read. “The outcome is not what we hoped but we thank all who assisted in the search or shared their concern for the responders and the Bell family. The investigation into the cause of his death is continuing.”

CMPD says Bell was a former officer with the department, termed effective Dec. 3, 2016.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.