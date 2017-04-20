Homeless NC man brutally beaten by teens while sleeping under bridge now recovering

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — A Winston-Salem homeless man who was brutally beaten by a group of teenagers is doing better, a family member told WFMY News 2.

Bill Bloxham’s sister in law says he’s walking and building strength.

He can walk without his walker and has been released from speech therapy – but he’s still in physical and occupational therapy.

Bloxham will always have a brain injury – and if hit in the head again – it could cause severe brain damage.

Police say a group of teenagers beat him while he was sleeping under a bridge in January. The assault happened on Glade Street back on Jan. 16 in the early morning hours.

Winston-Salem Police say Treshawn Jaquez Plater, 17, Tremayne Jaquan Butler, 18, and Decorus Lavon Roundtree, 16, were charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury. The three were arrested at RJ Reynolds High School in January.

The three teens were released on bond.

