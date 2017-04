SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a home Thursday on Gordon Lane in Spring Lake, officials said.

The body of 32-year-old Antonio McMillian was found at Mason’s Mobile Home Park when deputies responded to a welfare call around 12:50 p.m., Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said.

McMillan appeared to have been shot in the head, according to Coats.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as more information becomes available.