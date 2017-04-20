More than $500K of cocaine seized in NC drug bust

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Information on a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned numerous North Carolina counties was unveiled Thursday afternoon at a joint press conference between the Guilford and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives seized 38 pounds of cocaine worth more than $500,000 worth of cocaine, eight cars and $73,000. Enrique Ramirez-Hernandez and Francisco Guadalupe Pacheco-Aboytes of Greensboro, David Matthews Jr. and Harvey Springs of High Point and Arthur Lea Jr. of Oak Island were arrested. Ramirez-Hernandez, Springs, Pacheco-Aboytes and Matthews are in Randolph County Jail. Lea Jr. is out on $100,000 bond.

Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes says the drugs weren’t grown in the U.S. and that he believed the operation was partly a border control issue. Randolph County Sheriff Robert Graves said ICE confirms Ramirez-Hernandez is in the country illegally.

Graves said it was a team effort. “We can’t do it a lone we are all in this together to make our community safe – to make our state safe,. So it’s a collaborative effort, we all have a great working relationship because our departments alone do not have the manpower to address these specific things,” he said.

The Greensboro, Thomasville, Lexington and Archdale police departments assisted in the project, as did the SBI, FDEA and Highway Patrol.