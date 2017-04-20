NC infant suffered ‘horrific’ abuse, deputies say

MARSHALL, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people face felony charges after Madison County deputies say an infant suffered “horrific” abuse while in their care.

Billie Dwayne Taylor and Jennifer Dawn Davis are each charged with two counts of felony child abuse in connection with the 7-week-old’s abuse, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The 7-week-old suffered a broken leg and ribs on separate occasions, the Sheriff’s Office said. The infant also suffered internal swelling and their other leg may be broken.

The child is in stable condition and receiving treatment for their injuries in the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said Davis tried to conceal the abuse and delayed getting medical attention for the infant.

The abuse began when the child was just a month old, deputies said.