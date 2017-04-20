New Durham sheriff’s office hires must pass dual certification tests

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Steps, rolls, pushups, and sprints — those are all part of the Durham County Sheriff’s Office’s new physical abilities test.

“It was really a challenge. It was a challenge that I never knew I could meet,” said Staff Sgt. Rosalind Taylor.

Taylor helped applicants with the test Thursday.

She’s been in their shoes, getting dual certification in both detention and law enforcement.

“If you just keep pushing, you’ll pull some things out of yourself you never knew you had,” Taylor said.

New hires within the sheriff’s office must have the dual certification so that they can patrol the jail, and then streets when needed.

“This helps bring in quality people as a detention officer, fill those positions, but get them a career path to continue on if they choose to into the law enforcement field,” said Lt. Eric Carpenter, training director, Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Carpenter said being physically fit is a big part of the job.

“Having to apprehend people, having to chase people, subdue people who are resisting, but just the fact that you go from zero to one hundred, your body has to be conditioned for that,” Carpenter said.

More than 100 people are participating in the dual certification process.

Taylor said passing the test is rewarding.

“It’s really something and it inspires you to make more challenges for yourself,” Taylor said.