RDU begins ‘critical improvements’ to major parking garage

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Millions of people walk through Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s terminals each year – and there’s one thing most of them have to do – park.

That process is about to get a whole lot easier thanks to renovations that are going to happen in the parking garage between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

There are four short-term and long-term parking garages for travelers. Today, RDU is announcing major work being done to one of the them that holds 11,000 parking spots.

RDU officials are allowing CBS North Carolina to get a preview of what staff calls “critical improvements” to the airport’s parking situation.

This specific project is part of a five-year, $20 million parking project.

All the work is aimed at enhancing and extending the life of the garages, which range from 13 to 30 years old.

While this should be welcomed news for the 11 million passengers that the airport welcomes each year, construction on this particular project will impact travelers throughout the rest of the year.