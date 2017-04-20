Swimmer suffers ‘possible shark bite’ in SC

DEBORDIEU, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews were called to a beach in Georgetown County Thursday morning about a possible shark bite at DeBordieu.

Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman says Midway Fire Rescue was called around 8:50 a.m.Thursday and an adult male was transported to the hospital for treatment. The victim had wounds consistent with a bite and and was suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Jason Lesley, spokesman with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, says the man suffered a four-inch laceration and puncture wounds.

According to Eggiman, the man was swimming when he felt something bite his foot. The victim was able to kick his left foot free and swim to shore and he did not see the animal that bit him, a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says.

Officials say the incident is being classified as a “possible shark bite” as no one has been able to confirm what animal injured the victim and no shark sightings have been reported in the area.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Beach Patrol Unit, Midway Fire Rescue and the SC DNR all responded to the scene.