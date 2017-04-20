Unclaimed $100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Wake County expires today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 that was sold in Wake County six months ago is set to expire at 5 p.m. today.

The ticket was sold for the Oct. 22, 2016 drawing at the Duncan Junction Depot on N.C. Highway 42 in Holly Springs, lottery officials said.

“We’re asking people who play Powerball to double check their tickets,” said Alice Garland, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery in a press release. “It takes a lot of luck to win a prize like this, and we would hate to see it go unclaimed.”

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the number of the red Powerball. It was a $3 Power Play ticket, which means the regular $50,000 prize was doubled since the 2X multiplier was drawn that night, officials said.

The lucky numbers were 1-28-33-55-56 and 22.

To claim the prize, the ticket must be brought to lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. The deadline ends the 180-day period winners have to claim a prize.