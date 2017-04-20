Woman accused of DUI pulled down pants and urinated in testing room, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Chesnee woman accused of DUI pulled down her pants and urinated in the testing room, according to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Spartanburg County deputies say they stopped Revonda Henderson for driving erratically about 10 a.m. April 19.

A deputy said he smelled an odor of alcohol coming from Henderson. She told the deputy she had drunk two malt liquors, which were still in the vehicle.

The deputy said Henderson had trouble walking and keeping her balance. He said she had to reach out and grab his arm to keep her balance.

She failed the field sobriety test and was arrested, according to the report.

When she was placed in the patrol car she started cursing and threatened to punch the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The report says when she got to the jail she refused to provide a breath sample.

She then pulled down her pants and urinated on the floor of the testing room, according to the report.

She is charged with DUI 1st Offense and Open Container in Vehicle, according to the detention center.