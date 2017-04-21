2 Elon University football players charged with peeping

By Published: Updated:
Jeremiah Bridges, left, and Khalil Moore (Alamance County Jail via WFMY)

ELON, N.C. (WFMY) — Two starting Elon University football players have been arrested and charged with peeping.

The two players, Khalil Idris Moore and Jeremiah Narvell Bridges were arrested Friday night.

Moore and Bridges are charged with felony secret peeping. Both have $15,000 bonds.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

According to the university, the students created a photographic video using a laptop located in a dorm room in the Danieley Center. The incident happened on Jan. 15 but the students were arrested on Friday.

Chris Rash, Associate Director of Athletic Communications said both the players have been suspended from the team.

Bridges led the team in receiving yards in 2016 and Moore was third on the team in tackles.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s