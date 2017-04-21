2 men shot, seriously injured in Durham apartment shooting

The shooting scene Thursday night (Michael Barnard/CBS North Carolina)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were shot and seriously injured Thursday night in an apartment in Durham, according to police.

Police responded to a shooting call around 10:35 p.m. on Ridgeway Avenue at McDougald Terrace and found one man seriously injured inside apartment 24B. About 20 minutes later, another man walked into Duke Hospital with a gunshot wound apparently from the same incident, police said.

Both victims suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and are receiving treatment at Duke.

No arrests have been made and police did not release any information on potential suspects.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

