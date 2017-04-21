2 students taken to hospital following Raleigh bus crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were transported to the hospital following a bus crash Friday morning, Raleigh police said.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on S. New Hope Road near Old Poole Road at Poole Road, according to officials.

Two vehicles – the school transport bus and a Honda sedan – were involved in the crash.

Two students were transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. One student goes to Enloe High School and the other goes to Southeast Raleigh High School, police said. There’s no word on the severity of their injuries or if the driver of the other vehicle was injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.