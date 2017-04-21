Brewgaloo to draw thousands to Raleigh for beer-filled celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a craft beer lover, you’re in luck. On Friday the Brewgaloo Craft Beer Festival kicked off in Raleigh.

When Brewgaloo started six years ago about a dozen breweries participated.

Now 100 local North Carolina breweries set up shop for the event.

“It definitely gets bigger every year,” said Susan Reynolds with Galatea Boutique. “It’s huge.”

“It’s just a good way to expose the brand to a lot of different people who probably don’t go to the same grocery stores and restaurants that we already serve beer at,” said David Rogers, head of marketing at Big Boss Brewing Company. “Here we just reach a wider audience for a couple days.”

Hundreds of people turned out for Friday for a smaller block party that previewed the main event. The block party drew hundreds, while Saturday’s event is expected to bring many thousands of people downtown.

“I think it’s great to get everybody out here in the event and check them out especially since they’re all from North Carolina support local,” said Keith Hackal, who attended.

Charlie’s Kebab Grill has two locations in Wake Fores,t but they’ve been bringing their food truck to Brewgaloo for the past three years. Owner Charlie Hamady says it always helps bring in more customers.

“I think to me it’s one of the biggest events we’ve done the ward beer festival, but it’s nothing like Brewgaloo. It’s just a great event,” he said.

The event started as a way to help local brewers who were struggling to attend local beer festivals because they weren’t getting paid for their beer. David Rogers with Big Boss Brewing says it’s made a huge difference.

“Doing events that the product is paid for is a big deal,” said Rogers. “It helps us pay for our brewing staff which you see behind me, it helps pay for the kegs, packaging, so it’s very important that we do events like this that support 100% of the beer used.”

The event on Saturday starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.