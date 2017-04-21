Cooper vetoes 2 bills concerning judges, election board

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday he vetoed two bills – House Bill 239 and Senate Bill 68.

HB239 would reduce the number of judges on the Court of Appeals from 15 to 12.

READ HOUSE BILL 239

“Having three fewer judges will increase the court’s workload and delay timely appeals. Just as bad is the real motivation of Republican legislators, which is to stack the court with judges of their own party,” Cooper said.

SB68 would combine the elections and ethics boards.

READ SENATE BILL 68

“This is the same unconstitutional legislation in another package, and it’s an attempt to make it harder for people to register and vote,” Cooper said. “Changing the State Board of Elections to a 4-4 partisan split and local county board of elections to a 2-2 partisan split will result in deadlocked votes.

“I urge legislators to set the right priorities for North Carolina and stop electoral manipulation, which, like gerrymandering, is what’s wrong with politics.”

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.