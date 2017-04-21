Decomposed body found along Fayetteville path

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A person walking along a path behind a Fayetteville apartment complex found a decomposed body on Friday, police said.

Police responded to the discovery, which was made behind the Eastside Green Apartments near Cedar Creek Road, at about 4 p.m.

The body was in the woodline and had been found by a person walking on a path connecting the apartments to some nearby businesses, police said.

“The deceased subject was in an advanced state of decomposition and the body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and cause of death,” police said.

Fayetteville homicide detectives are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information about the body to call Det. W. Lee at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.