Drunk SC college student charged with vandalizing police officer’s memorial

By Published:
Charles Franklin Coulson and Officer Harris' car memorial (Spartanburg Police Department/WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Charles Coulson was arrested Wednesday night after Spartanburg police say he vandalized the memorial for fallen Officer Jason Harris.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

An officer saw Coulson grab flowers and a wreath off the patrol car and drag them across the parking lot.

RELATED: SC police officer dies days after motorcycle crash

The officer stated that Coulson was grossly intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

Coulson, 21, was charged with littering and public disorderly conduct.

Coulson is a student at Wofford College. He was a member of the soccer team. Wofford says he was suspended for violating team rules before this incident.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The memorial for Officer Harris remains in front of city hall.

Spartanburg Police Department released a statement regarding the incident saying, “It is certainly heartbreaking for our department. The young man made a bad decision as a result of being under the influence. The Spartanburg Police Department cannot say enough about the outpouring of support from our community. We continue to ask for prayers for the Harris family and our police department.”

Coulson was released from jail on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s