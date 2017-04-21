Drunk SC college student charged with vandalizing police officer’s memorial

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Charles Coulson was arrested Wednesday night after Spartanburg police say he vandalized the memorial for fallen Officer Jason Harris.

An officer saw Coulson grab flowers and a wreath off the patrol car and drag them across the parking lot.

RELATED: SC police officer dies days after motorcycle crash

The officer stated that Coulson was grossly intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

Coulson, 21, was charged with littering and public disorderly conduct.

Coulson is a student at Wofford College. He was a member of the soccer team. Wofford says he was suspended for violating team rules before this incident.

The memorial for Officer Harris remains in front of city hall.

Spartanburg Police Department released a statement regarding the incident saying, “It is certainly heartbreaking for our department. The young man made a bad decision as a result of being under the influence. The Spartanburg Police Department cannot say enough about the outpouring of support from our community. We continue to ask for prayers for the Harris family and our police department.”

Coulson was released from jail on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.