Duke Children’s Hospital to host prom night for patients

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Decorations are going up Friday for Duke Children’s Hospital’s first prom with the theme “The World is Yours.”

The event will allow patients like Sedona Shaver to experience the prom. Something she might not be able to attend otherwise.

Shaver is being treated for postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, a condition where too little blood circulates through parts of the body.

“I thought it was really cool to have a prom for kids who have problems and maybe couldn’t go out places. I thought that was amazing,” Shaver said.

She’s been home schooled due to her condition.

“I missed a lot of things, but I’m really excited. Even if I have a migraine, I’d probably still go,” she said.

Planning has been going on for months to make the night special for the patients.

“(They’re going to) be coming in and treated like stars, there’s going to be a red carpet and have your picture taken. Just feeling like they are really valued,” said event organizer Dr. Gary Maslow.

About 150 people are expected to attend the prom, trying food and seeing landmarks from different cultures.

That’s an idea Shaver came up with on her own.

“Illness has no boundaries. So I’m sure that kids in Italy and France and all those places have what we have here,” Shaver said.

And Saturday, their passports will take them on a journey around the globe, giving them an experience of a lifetime.