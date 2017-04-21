Florida man arrested, charged with felony for pruning bushes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court filed felony criminal mischief charges against 53-year-old St. Pete tradesman Daniel Majewski for “willfully and maliciously” damaging public property in excess of $1000.

His crime? Trimming shrubbery for a homeowner to give her a better view of the water.

An affidavit states Majewski pruned 14 bushes from tree line shrubbery, cutting them down from 5 feet 6 inches to 2 feet, causing $1,000 worth of damage.

Majewski reportedly works as a tradesman and admitted to cutting down the bushes in order to create a direct line of sight to the water, at the request of a homeowner nearby.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released on a $2,000 bond.

He faces a felony criminal mischief charge, which could potentially result in significant prison time.