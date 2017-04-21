Florida man stole aunt’s wheelchair, gave it to girlfriend, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help finding 22-year-old James McCloud.

McCloud, of Lakeland, Florida, is accused by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office of stealing his aunt’s wheelchair, which she uses to get around.

McCloud’s aunt reported the theft earlier this week, telling deputies someone stole her wheelchair from the carport attached to her residence.

She said she had no clue who the culprit was, but told deputies her nephew’s girlfriend had recently broken her leg during a bike accident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies later found the wheelchair at the girlfriend’s residence. She told deputies McCloud gave her the wheelchair, but did not mention it was stolen, authorities said.

The wheelchair was returned to its owner, but deputies still have not been able to find McCloud, who now has a warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 298-6200. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous should call 1 (800) 226-TIPS or go to http://www.P3tips.com to submit your tip online.