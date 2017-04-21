Fuquay-Varina Subway manager sexually assaulted 3 women, police say

Garfield Anthony Oates (CCBI)

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fuquay-Varina Subway manager faces sexual battery charges after police said he inappropriately touched three women starting in January.

Garfield Anthony Oates, 38, of Angier faces three counts of sexual battery after police said he sexually assaulted three women.

One of the victims is 17 years old and was an employee at the same Subway as Oates at the time of the assault.

Oates is accused of assaulting the victims between January 1 and February 11.

Oates is the manager of the Subway located at 1326 N. Main St. in Fuquay-Varina.

He was arrested Thursday given a $5,000 bond.

He was back at the Subway in Fuquay-Varina on Friday, CBS North Carolina learned.

