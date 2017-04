HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Hillsborough woman faces a charge of child abduction in Alamance County after being arrested on Thursday.

Angela Gail Kenion, 45, faces one county of abduction of children after the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office received a report of violation of a court order, officials said.

Kenion was arrested in Orange County and taken to Alamance County Thursday.

She’s being held under $50,000 secured bond.