Log rolling craze spreads to UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Log rolling – yes – log rolling is catching on across the U.S. and has established a following in seven countries.

Five years ago, it began at the youth level with the hopes that the sport would begin to spread.

And it has.

In the past three years, more than 400 clubs have come on board.

Friday in Chapel Hill, students and non-students with an interest in log rolling got a chance to try their hand (or feet) at the sport.

The immediate goal is for log rolling to become an intramural sport or an activity that can take place during Greek Week.

The ultimate goal is for the sport to be a part of the Olympics.

The first ever United States Log Rolling Championships College Division is set for 2019 with regional championships taking place prior to that.