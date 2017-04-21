Man dies after being found shot on NC A&T’s campus Thursday night

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — North Carolina A&T said in a statement via Twitter that there’s been a deadly shooting at the school.

Greensboro police released a statement saying they found the body of an unidentified man on campus Thursday night.

A woman visiting the school told campus security that she was approached by a man armed with a handgun.

The woman and an armed man had a struggle and the gun went off. The woman was not shot, but has minor injuries.

The gunman fled. When campus police went to look for the gunman, they found the unidentified man with life-threatening injuries in a car near Pride Hall. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if the deadly shooting is connected to the struggle between the woman visiting the campus and the gunman.

This was the third fatal shooting in the city within 24 hours, the university said. There’s no indication at this time whether the murders are all connected.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

