Massive craft beer festival to take over downtown Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive craft beer festival is expected to attract tens of thousands of people to downtown Raleigh this weekend and it starts tonight.

Brewgaloo is all about putting the spotlight on local businesses, the breweries that work hard at getting that perfect balance and a pile of foam on top of your cold one.



Starting today, those brewers will claim their spot on Fayetteville Street and give North Carolina a taste of what they have to offer.

Shop Local Raleigh hosts the event, which is in its sixth year.

Thousands will be lining up for their tickets to get a taste of a little bit of everything in the Tar Heel state. Craft brewers from the Triangle will stand side–by-side with those from Asheville to Charlotte to Greensboro and beyond.

Many of these owners will flock to downtown Raleigh hoping to showcase their stuff, but also gain some new customers.

For Raleigh, it’s a chance to welcome new visitors and show off what the City of Oaks has to offer. Businesses across the area are partnering up to give tourists and locals a like a great event.

Tonight’s block party at City Plaza will allow beer lovers to get a sample of multiple brews and get a listen to several bands.

It’s a ticketed event for $45. Saturday, visitors can come down and walk through to catch the sights, sounds and tastes of Brewgaloo. You’ll be able to get tickets for either a sample or pint.

Officials expect 30,000 visitors for the event, which brings a lot of fun, but it’s accompanied with some major headaches if you don’t know the parts of downtown to avoid if you want to bypass street closures and traffic.

Parts of Fayetteville, Hargett and Martin streets will all be closed for the festival.

Friday night’s event runs 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the Saturday main event goes from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be a ticketed sours & barrel aged event on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for that are $25 each.

For more information click here.