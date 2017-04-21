More than 400 athletes compete in Durham County’s Special Olympics

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Special Olympians showed off their talents Friday afternoon in Durham.

More than 400 athletes with developmental disabilities competed at Durham Academy, which is in its 32nd year of hosting the games. The students come from all over the county and range in age from five to 21.

The athletes trained for at least eight weeks to compete in track and field, softball-throwing and other activities.

“I love the standing long-jump and running,” said Romel Smith, a student at Durham School of the Arts.

“They get fun. They get fellowship. They get to see other classmates from throughout the community,” said Jamie Obriant, teacher at Durham School of the Arts, which he said has four classes for students with autism.

About 600 volunteers, including 450 from the Durham Academy Upper School, helped.

Durham Parks and Recreation organized the Durham County Special Olympics.

