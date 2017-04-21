NC deputies seek locations of three sex offenders

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating three sex offenders deputies said failed to provide the Sheriff’s Office with their changes of address as required.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is a cash reward for anyone who can provide the offenders’ locations.

Deputies are looking for Edward Marshall Brothers, Wilson Earl Gay Jr. and Johnny Ray Hannah, according to a Facebook post from Pitt Crime Stoppers shared by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-777 with information.

