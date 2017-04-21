NC man dies playing Russian roulette, police say

By Published:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — Police say a man died after shooting himself while playing Russian roulette on Monday night.

Winston-Salem Police responded to a home on Reid Street. Officers found Diante James Blackburn unresponsive in the living room after possibly shooting himself in the head. Police found a small caliber revolver in the same room as Blackburn.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Blackburn was transported to Baptist Medical Center were he later died.

Investigators say multiple people were in the room at the time Blackburn shot himself – no one else was hurt.

Detectives believe Blackburn was playing Russian roulette. They do not suspect foul play, but they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s