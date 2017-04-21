North Hills poised for more development

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s no secret North Hills has gotten bigger over the years, and that trend is about to continue.

Another 35 acres in the area is on the verge of being developed.

Office space, apartments and greenways are planned for the site, which is sure to add to the area’s traffic.

One homeowner in the area, at the intersection of St. Albans Drive and Hardimont Road, has already put boulders up because of close calls between cars and his home.

“They had to put up these three-way stop signs just to cut down on the traffic and, hopefully, so we can get out of our driveway,” homeowner Robert Tucker said.

Tucker put two boulders in his front yard after a couple close calls, including a driver who took out his mailbox.

“We’ve always had some traffic, but nothing like this,” said another area homeowner, Diane Young.

The neighborhood is not far from North Hills and the people who live here say traffic is already an issue. Now, with plans for North Hills’ Park District to grow, some residents don’t want to think about what traffic will look like in the years to come.

“We’ll be widening. We’ll be putting in left turn lanes. We will be putting in bike lanes, protected bike lanes to make it much more pedestrian friendly and bike friendly going forward,” said John Kane of Kane Realty, the developer of North Hills.

He said developers are looking at ways to mitigate traffic concerns.

He said there’s no reason to tap the brakes on North Hills.

“As long as the market is responding positively and the capital markets are good, then we’ll keep developing,” he said.

Construction could begin as early as the end of this year.