Police charge California man with 2001 Fayetteville kidnapping, rape

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have charged a man they say kidnapped and raped a woman in 2001.

Robert Isaac Dellia, 34, of Visalia, Calif., is accused of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree rape.

The charges stem from a Nov. 24, 2001, attack in a parking lot near the intersection of Yadkin and Skibo roads.

The victim met Dellia that day, then was kidnapped and raped, police said.

Dellia was arrested after meeting with the United States Marshals Violent Offender Task Force for the Eastern District of California on March 29. He arrived in Fayetteville on Friday, and his bond was set at $250,000 secured.

Police wrote, “The FPD would like to thank the (U.S. Marshals task force) and, most importantly, the victim who remained faithful that her offender would be captured one day.”