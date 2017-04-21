Police, fire respond to wreck on Atlantic Ave. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police and fire officials have responded to a wreck Friday afternoon at the intersection of Six Forks Road and Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh.
At least two vehicles appeared to be involved.
At least a half-dozen Raleigh police vehicles were on the scene of the wreck, which happened about 2:30 p.m.
Raleigh police said no one has been killed, but the extent of any injuries wasn’t immediately clear.
A child was involved in the collision and transported to the hospital.
Traffic was restricted, but the intersection reopened around 3:30 p.m.
More details will be added as they become available.