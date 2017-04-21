Police, fire respond to wreck on Atlantic Ave. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police and fire officials have responded to a wreck Friday afternoon at the intersection of Six Forks Road and Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh.

At least two vehicles appeared to be involved.

At least a half-dozen Raleigh police vehicles were on the scene of the wreck, which happened about 2:30 p.m.

Raleigh police said no one has been killed, but the extent of any injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

A child was involved in the collision and transported to the hospital.

Traffic was restricted, but the intersection reopened around 3:30 p.m.

More details will be added as they become available.