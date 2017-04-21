Property owners pressure county on NC dam plan



VASS, N.C. (WNCN) – Imagine buying your dream home in a private community on a 1,200 acre lake, then the lake is drained. Your pristine view becomes a sand dune.

“It just very frankly breaks my heart. It’s not only a financial thing, it’s a quality of life thing,” Charlie Jones, a homeowner at Woodlake said.

Jones built his house around Lake Surf. His bedroom and kitchen face it. Without the lake, Jones estimates the value of his home is down about $300,000.

“The water used to be 3 ½ or 4 feet above that stump, so it gives you an idea of the depth that used to be here,” Jones said.

The lake was drained in the days after Hurricane Matthew because of concerns that Woodlake Dam would fail. It’s a story CBS North Carolina has been following closely.

The troubles date back to 2009. The owner – Woodlake CC Corp. is under a court order to temporarily breach the dam by May 14. But DEQ confirms it rejected the first plan to complete the work. The company has until May 1 to submit a new one.

About 750 homeowners have also come together to form the Restore Woodlake committee. They’re asking Moore County to foreclose the owner, who owns the lake and the dam.

“Is there compelling interest because of the degradation of property tax sufficient to prompt them to take action,” Jones said.

Jones told CBS North Carolina the committee would then try to buy the lake, marina, and dam.

But it’s just one option they’re considering.

“We’re going to prevail one way or another,” Jones said.