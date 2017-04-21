Raleigh K-Mart employee accused of spying on woman in fitting room

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh K-Mart employee was arrested for secretly peeping on a woman in the fitting room, warrants say.

Jeremiah Lashawn Donnell, 23, of Mebane, faces a charges of secret peeping after he was arrested Wednesday.

Raleigh police said Donnell spied on the woman at the K-Mart at 8701 Six Forks Road.

K-Mart released the following statement to CBS North Carolina:

“We are aware of the allegation and will cooperate with local authorities as this matter is investigated. We are also conducting our own investigation.”

K-Mart customer Natalie Lang told CBS North Carolina that she had tried on clothes in the same fitting room in the past.

“I was really surprised because I go into those fitting rooms to try on stuff on a regular basis,” she said. “I don’t think I’d ever go back to those fitting rooms.”

Another customer, Brenda Davis, said nothing surprises her anymore.

“It’s a little shocking, but the way things are this day and age, it’s not unusual,” she said.

Donnell posted a $1,000 bond and was released.