Raleigh man charged with beating man with a brick, attacking child

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has been charged with beating a man with a brick and attacking a child in a home earlier this month, according to court documents.

Richard Derron Stacker, 36, faces one count of felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, one count of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, and one count of misdemeanor child abuse, records show.

Stacker is accused of beating a man in the head with a brick and his fists on April 11. The attack occurred in front of a 12-year-old child. Stacker is also accused of pushing the child onto a couch and putting his hands around the child’s neck and squeezing, according to documents.

Stacker is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $60,000 bond.