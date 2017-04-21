Soldier from NC shot to death in Texas, officials say

FORT HOOD, Texas (WNCN) — A Fort Hood-based soldier who was shot to death in Killeen, Texas on Monday was from North Carolina, according to Killeen police and Fort Hood officials.

Pvt. Justin Antwan Lewis, 19, of Henderson, was found shot around 11 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of W. Avenue C, according to police. Police arrived on scene in response to a call of shots fired near a vacant lot in the area. Upon arrival, officers found Lewis not breathing. He was pronounced dead just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Fort Hood officials, Lewis entered active-duty service in August 2016 as a cavalry scout and was assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment at the base since February.

Lewis had received awards and decorations including the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

His death is currently being investigated as a homicide by Killeen police.