Woman tried to mail drugs, phone into Moore County jail, deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — An Aberdeen woman is behind bars after she tried to mail drugs and a cell phone to an inmate in the county jail, deputies said.

The cell phone was intercepted hidden in a hollowed-out stack of legal documents, Moore County Chief Deputy Fred Rodriguez said.

Faith Wilson Mather, 46, is now in the Moore County Detention Center herself, charged with one count of felony providing a cell phone to an inmate and one count of felony providing drugs to an inmate.

Detention officers discovered Mather’s smuggling attempt when they searched package the woman had mailed to a Moore County prisoner, Rodriguez said.

At first glance, the package contained “some papers that could have been mistaken, had it not been for the good attention to detail by our detention officers, … for legal documents,” he said.

But the officers looked closely and found something more.

“A section of the middle of that documentation had been bored out, and the cell phone was placed in there,” Rodriguez said.

After finding the package, deputies got a warrant to search Mather’s home.

“At her residence, there was other evidence that she was attempting to mail drugs to the detention center,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he couldn’t give specifics because of the ongoing investigation.

Mather’s bond was set at $250,000 secured.