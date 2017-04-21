Youngsville woman missing since March 23, officials say

Rebecca Ann Jamason (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a 49-year-old woman last seen March 23.

Rebecca Ann Jamason was last seen near Nipper Lane in Youngsville on March 23.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and black boots.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jamason was believed to be headed to Louisburg in a 1999 silver Volkswagen Jetta with North Carolina license plate EEL-5518.

Anyone with information on Jamason is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 496-2186.

