$1 million bond for NC woman after 1,250 heroin bindles found in home

LONGWOOD, N.C. (WECT) — A Longwood woman was arrested under a $1 million bond after a search by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office uncovered heroin and marijuana in a mobile home in the 7600 block of Victory Drive.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit was executing a search warrant Thursday when it found 1,250 bindles of heroin and 65 grams of marijuana.

Ashleigh Corrin Williams, 32, has been charged with:

  • possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • trafficking opium or heroin
  • conspiring to traffic opium or heroin

