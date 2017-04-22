$1 million bond for NC woman after 1,250 heroin bindles found in home

LONGWOOD, N.C. (WECT) — A Longwood woman was arrested under a $1 million bond after a search by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office uncovered heroin and marijuana in a mobile home in the 7600 block of Victory Drive.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit was executing a search warrant Thursday when it found 1,250 bindles of heroin and 65 grams of marijuana.

Ashleigh Corrin Williams, 32, has been charged with:

possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

trafficking opium or heroin

conspiring to traffic opium or heroin

