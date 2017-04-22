1-year-old dies after running into NC road, being hit by car

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – A one-year-old boy has died from his injuries after being hit by a car earlier in the week.

According to Greensboro Police, the accident happened on Liberty Road when the boy ran into the roadway Thursday afternoon and the 18-year-old driver was unable to stop in time.

The boy was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in critical condition and was later taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital where he died Friday night.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit. No charges have been filed at this point.

