1-year-old dies after running into NC road, being hit by car

By Published:
Liberty Road where the incident happened. WFMY photo

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – A one-year-old boy has died from his injuries after being hit by a car earlier in the week.

According to Greensboro Police, the accident happened on Liberty Road when the boy ran into the roadway Thursday afternoon and the 18-year-old driver was unable to stop in time.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The boy was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in critical condition and was later taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital where he died Friday night.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit. No charges have been filed at this point.

No charges have been filed at this point.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s